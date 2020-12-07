Video
Trump shows no surrender in first post-election rally

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend a rally in support of Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on December 5 in Valdosta, Georgia. The rally with the senators comes ahead of a crucial runoff election for Perdue and Loeffler on January 5th which will decide who controls the United States senate. photo : AFP

VALDOSTA, Dec 6: President Donald Trump made clear Saturday he had no intention of relinquishing his baseless claims that last month's election was stolen from him, telling a raucous crowd at his first post-poll rally he would somehow still win.
In a speech remarkable for its twisting of reality more than a month after the November 3 election, the outgoing president launched into another litany of allegations that the polls won handily by Democrat Joe Biden were rigged.
The crowd in Valdosta, Georgia for what was nominally a rally in support of two Republican Senate candidates facing a hugely consequential runoff election roared in support, at one point chanting "fight for Trump."
Even with Covid-19 cases surging nationwide, there were few masks in the crowd and many ignored social-distancing rules.
In a nearly two-hour speech Trump, 74, declared he would not concede, at times sticking to his script but regularly going off-the-cuff for his more incendiary claims.
"We're winning this election," Trump told the rally, which was similar to his many gatherings prior to the election, down to the soaring country song "God Bless the USA" played as he took the stage with First Lady Melania Trump.
"It's rigged. It's a fixed deal."
It was yet another example of Trump breaking democratic norms, engaging in conspiracy-mongering and presenting falsehoods in ways unprecedented in US history.
His stance has raised the question of how he will react when Biden's January 20 swearing-in date arrives.
"The swing states that we're all fighting over now, I won them all by a lot," Trump said, falsely.
"And I have to say, if I lost, I'd be a very gracious loser. If I lost, I would say, I lost, and I'd go to Florida and I'd take it easy and I'd go around and I'd say I did a good job. But you can't ever accept when they steal and rig and rob."
Trump has barely left the White House since Biden was projected winner of the election on November 7, though he has made a number of trips to his nearby golf course.
There had been concerns from some Republicans over whether Trump's continuing claims of fraud would drive down voter turnout among Republicans in the upcoming election, making his appearance in Georgia somewhat of a gamble.
The runoff election will decide which party controls the US Senate, and Trump in his speech continued his fear-mongering about rival Democrats.
"The voters of Georgia will determine which party runs every committee, writes every piece of legislation, controls every single taxpayer dollar," he said.     -AFP


