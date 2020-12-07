Mueller double rescues Bayern Munich in thrilling Leipzig draw

BERLIN, DEC 6: Thomas Mueller netted twice as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had to come from behind to draw 3-3 at home to RB Leipzig in Saturday's pulsating top-of-the-table clash.

Leipzig, second in the Bundesliga, warmed up for Tuesday's key Champions League clash at home to Manchester United by pushing the European champions hard at the Allianz Arena. "We knew before the game that we could come back, but the fact we had to do it was news to us," said Mueller.

"At the end of the day, we can live with the result."

Christopher Nkunku's early goal for Leipzig was cancelled out by a superb equaliser from Jamal Musiala, 17, before Mueller tapped home to put Bayern 2-1 up.

However, the lead lasted barely a minute as Justin Kluivert son of former Dutch star Patrick Kluivert levelled before half-time with his first goal for Leipzig.

A thumping Emil Forsberg header from an Angelino cross put visitors Leipzig 3-2 ahead soon after the break.

Bayern took a share of the points when Kingsley Coman produced a towering cross his third assist of the night for Mueller to head home the equaliser on 75 minutes. "That really was a top game between two teams who really wanted to win," said Forsberg.

"It was awesome to be out there on the pitch - you live for games like that."

The result leaves Bayern two points clear at the top and Leipzig still waiting for a first win in Munich, after five attempts. -AFP