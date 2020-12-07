Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mueller double rescues Bayern Munich in thrilling Leipzig draw

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

BERLIN, DEC 6: Thomas Mueller netted twice as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had to come from behind to draw 3-3 at home to RB Leipzig in Saturday's pulsating top-of-the-table clash.
Leipzig, second in the Bundesliga, warmed up for Tuesday's key Champions League clash at home to Manchester United by pushing the European champions hard at the Allianz Arena.  "We knew before the game that we could come back, but the fact we had to do it was news to us," said Mueller.
"At the end of the day, we can live with the result."
Christopher Nkunku's early goal for Leipzig was cancelled out by a superb equaliser from Jamal Musiala, 17, before Mueller tapped home to put Bayern 2-1 up.
However, the lead lasted barely a minute as Justin Kluivert son of former Dutch star Patrick Kluivert levelled before half-time with his first goal for Leipzig.
A thumping Emil Forsberg header from an Angelino cross put visitors Leipzig 3-2 ahead soon after the break.
Bayern took a share of the points when Kingsley Coman produced a towering cross his third assist of the night for Mueller to head home the equaliser on 75 minutes. "That really was a top game between two teams who really wanted to win," said Forsberg.
"It was awesome to be out there on the pitch - you live for games like that."
The result leaves Bayern two points clear at the top and Leipzig still waiting for a first win in Munich, after five attempts.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mueller double rescues Bayern Munich in thrilling Leipzig draw
Juventus hit back to beat Bologna but Inter stay second
'Not the time' to discuss possible Messi move, says PSG's Leonardo
Man Utd storm back in fans' return
Zidane gets breathing space after Sevilla win
Mbappe brings up century as PSG win at Montpellier
Pandya powers India home in thrilling T20 finish
Covid-19 cancels England match in South Africa, tour under threat


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft