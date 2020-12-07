Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Not the time' to discuss possible Messi move, says PSG's Leonardo

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

PARIS, DEC 6: Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo on Saturday played down the possibility of Lionel Messi joining the French champions.
Following Wednesday's Champions League win at Manchester United, Neymar -- a former team-mate of Messi's at Barcelona -- said he would like to play alongside the Argentina forward again.
"We have to respect Messi and Barcelona. Messi is a Barcelona player. When someone talks abut our player, we're unhappy, so we don't talk about other clubs' players," he told Canal+.
"It's not the time to talk about that, to talk about the transfer window, we're thinking about our season, our goals, staying focused.
"We have the squad to do that, a competitive team even if we rotate players," he added.
On Friday, Barca coach Ronald Koeman criticised interim club president Carles Tusquets who said earlier in the week they should have sold the record six-time Ballon d'Or winner during the summer. The 33-year-old made an attempt to leave the Camp Nou before backing down in September, although he is free to leave next year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mueller double rescues Bayern Munich in thrilling Leipzig draw
Juventus hit back to beat Bologna but Inter stay second
'Not the time' to discuss possible Messi move, says PSG's Leonardo
Man Utd storm back in fans' return
Zidane gets breathing space after Sevilla win
Mbappe brings up century as PSG win at Montpellier
Pandya powers India home in thrilling T20 finish
Covid-19 cancels England match in South Africa, tour under threat


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft