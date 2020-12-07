Video
Pandya powers India home in thrilling T20 finish

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

SYDNEY, DEC 6: Handik Pandya smashed two sixes in three balls in the final over to power India to a thrilling six-wicket series T20 victory over Australia in Sydney on Sunday.
Chasing 25 runs in the final two overs in pursuit of Australia's target of 195, Pandya was India's hero with a series of powerful strikes -- including the winning six off debutant Daniel Sams with two balls to spare.
Pandya finished with 42 off 22 balls after Shikhar Dhawan clubbed 52 from 36 and skipper Virat Kohli 40 off 24 in India's 195 for four.  
The victory gave India the T20 series with a game to play in Sydney on Tuesday after they lost the preceding 50-over ODI series 2-1.
"I have been in these situations many times and I learnt from my mistakes in the past," Pandya said.
"My game is always around the confidence which I carry; it has that fine line where I back myself."
Kohli was proud of his team's effort to take the series in such dynamic fashion.
"The fact that two of our established players are not playing, and to win like this, makes me very proud of this team," he said.
"Pandya now realizes that this is the time to establish in the finishing role and play match-winning knocks for us.    -AFP


