Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Covid-19 cancels England match in South Africa, tour under threat

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

PAARL, DEC 6: Two members of England cricket's touring party in South Africa have returned unconfirmed positive tests for Covid-19, forcing Sunday's first one-day international to be cancelled and placing the rest of the tour in jeopardy.
The match in Paarl was to have opened the one-day series after Friday's scheduled first match in Cape Town was scrapped just before play was to begin after a South African player tested positive for coronavirus.
Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a joint statement that two members of England's touring party had now contracted the virus, although further tests were required.
The statement did not specify whether the individuals affected were players or support staff.
"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to cancel today's Betway One-Day International series opening match, which was due to take place in Paarl," the governing bodies said.
A decision on the remaining two matches in the series will be taken after the test results are ratified independently by medical experts, the statement added.
Ashley Giles, the managing director of England Men's Cricket, said: "We regret that we are unable to play in today's ODI, but the welfare of the players and support staff is our primary concern and whilst we await the results of further tests the medical advice from both teams was that this game should not take place.
"We remain in constant dialogue with Cricket South Africa and will continue to work closely with them to determine how best to move forward."
CSA said the England players and management underwent an additional round of tests on Saturday evening after two members of staff at their hotel tested positive for the virus.
Former England captain Mike Atherton, now a commentator and journalist, said he feared the entire series could be under threat.
Atherton said the new positive cases had "ramped up" the concern that the England camp already felt after the opening match was postponed.
"Certainly this match is off and I would be pessimistic about the other games," said Atherton.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mueller double rescues Bayern Munich in thrilling Leipzig draw
Juventus hit back to beat Bologna but Inter stay second
'Not the time' to discuss possible Messi move, says PSG's Leonardo
Man Utd storm back in fans' return
Zidane gets breathing space after Sevilla win
Mbappe brings up century as PSG win at Montpellier
Pandya powers India home in thrilling T20 finish
Covid-19 cancels England match in South Africa, tour under threat


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft