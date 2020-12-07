

Tamim urges teammates to stand tall as time runs out for them

Tamim's side is currently languishing at the bottom of the table with two points from five matches and another defeat would completely ruin their possibility to play the playoffs.

Standing on the brink of such a difficult equation, Tamim said they should believe in their ability and focus on winning the next three games.

"We have to win, plus the result of other games must go in our favor. If we can do well in the next three matches, then we must have a good chance to qualify," Tamim said on Sunday.

"In fact, we haven't played very good cricket in this tournament, but we have to keep on believing that we can turn the things around. So I hope the next three matches will be good for us. We have to minimize the mistakes of the first five matches and bring the result in our favor."

But Tamim is aware that it is tough to motivate a side when they are in a losing streak.

"Honestly, when a team doesn't play very well, it's a little difficult to motivate. If you look at our squad, there are basically a lot of young players. They are all very talented players. They are all very good players. On my behalf I always talk to them.," he remarked.

At the same time, Tamim also blamed himself for not being able to set an example by playing well consistently.

Tamim himself has just one good score in the tournament-a 61 ball-77 not out, which earned the side its lone victory.

"I can talk all day, but if I make the same mistakes myself, then those words have no value. So I have to do the same thing that I want, I also have to do that thing. Then my words will have value. I did well in the second match, but in the last three matches I got our after starting well. I should prolong the innings. If I play consistently well, they would get a good massage," he opined.

Tamim said what causes more problems is that they have little time to turn the things around but still he expects to come back strongly. He at the same time, also thanked the team owner for supporting them when the team is not playing well.

"One or two good shots in T20 can bring you back to form. The only problem is that we have very little time. We have three more matches and in three matches I hope to have a good performance. Because everyone in this franchise has tried hard enough. The owners are with us even we can't give them any pleasing moments. We have to play well for them also," he concluded. -BSS





