Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tricotex Women\'s Football League

Bashundhara Kings secured title with one match remaining

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Sports Reporter

Tricotex Women's Football League
Bashundhara Kings secured title with one match remaining

Bashundhara Kings secured title with one match remaining

Bashundhara Kings secured the champions trophy of Tricotex Women's Football League with one match yet to play following a 13-1 victory over Jamalpur Kacharipara XI on Sunday at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.
The Sunday match was the 11th match of the champion girls and they only needed a single point from the match to secure the title of the event. But, the girls added colour to the victory with a big margin win in the match.
For the big win, team skipper and ace striker Sabina scored five goals while Tahura scored a hat-trick. Swapna netted two while Nargis, Maria and Sheuli Azim sent the ball home once each.
Jamalpur Kacharipara striker Asa netted a solo goal for them in the match.
It was not unpredictable that the Bashundhara Kings would win the title as the club recruited its booters from the women's national football team and the team was superior to any other rivals in the league. The girls won all the 11 matches they played so far. The 12th also the last match is nothing but a curtsey match for them right now.
The seven-team women's league may get Nasrin Academy as the runner-up of this edition as this team is in better place with 24 points from 10 matches.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mueller double rescues Bayern Munich in thrilling Leipzig draw
Juventus hit back to beat Bologna but Inter stay second
'Not the time' to discuss possible Messi move, says PSG's Leonardo
Man Utd storm back in fans' return
Zidane gets breathing space after Sevilla win
Mbappe brings up century as PSG win at Montpellier
Pandya powers India home in thrilling T20 finish
Covid-19 cancels England match in South Africa, tour under threat


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft