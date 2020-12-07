

Bashundhara Kings secured title with one match remaining

The Sunday match was the 11th match of the champion girls and they only needed a single point from the match to secure the title of the event. But, the girls added colour to the victory with a big margin win in the match.

For the big win, team skipper and ace striker Sabina scored five goals while Tahura scored a hat-trick. Swapna netted two while Nargis, Maria and Sheuli Azim sent the ball home once each.

Jamalpur Kacharipara striker Asa netted a solo goal for them in the match.

It was not unpredictable that the Bashundhara Kings would win the title as the club recruited its booters from the women's national football team and the team was superior to any other rivals in the league. The girls won all the 11 matches they played so far. The 12th also the last match is nothing but a curtsey match for them right now.

The seven-team women's league may get Nasrin Academy as the runner-up of this edition as this team is in better place with 24 points from 10 matches.







