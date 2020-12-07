Video
Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Dhaka ashore Chattogram by 7 runs after Mushi-show

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Sports Reporter

Mushfiqur Rahim of Beximco Dhaka playing a shot during the match between Gazi Group Chattogram and Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: BCB

Mushfiqur Rahim of Beximco Dhaka playing a shot during the match between Gazi Group Chattogram and Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: BCB

Beximco Dhaka registered their 3rd straight victory after as many as defeats. They aground unbeaten Gazi group Chattogram on Sunday by seven runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Chattogram invited Dhaka to bat first and kept in a decent total of 145 for four subsequent to their bowler's calculative spells. But concede the defeat due to failure of middle-order batsmen. This is the first time in the event when GGCs faced batting collapse.
Dhaka continued experimenting to find the appropriate opening pair and sent Sabbir Rahman with Naim Sheikh resting Nayeem Hasan. But Sabbir was unlucky to depart after scoring lucky seven. His partner Naim had gone for 13 and Tanzid Tamim departed with a duck. Dhaka had in serious trouble losing three wickets within powerplay to post 23 runs on the board only. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mr Dependable, emerged as savior pairing with Yasir Ali Rabbi. Their 86-run 4th wicket stand laid the pillar of a defendable total before Rabbi's dismissal with 34 off 38. But Mushi was unbeaten with 73 runs facing 50 balls only. His almost 150 strike rated innings was articulated by seven boundaries and three over boundaries. Akbar Ali was not out with 10 runs.
Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan and Shoriful Islam shared four wickets among themselves.
Chasing a getable total, Chattogram lost Soumya Sarkar in the very first over. Soumya had gone before opening the account. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was sent at three, who played his first match in the event after getting recovery from Covid-19. Joy played a mediocre innings of 26 runs. The leading scorer in the tournament Liton showed his dominance once again but had fallen three short of a his 2nd fifty in the tourney. None of the next batsmen feat characters as GGCs had to succumb. Skipper Mohammad Mithun (21), Mosaddek Hossain (13) and Shamsur Rahman Shuvo (10) were the three more names to reach double-digit figures and rest of the batsmen scored telephonic digits as Chattograms were able to manage 138 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 overs.
Muktar Ali hauled three wickets for Dhaka while Rubel Hossain and Robiul Islam Robi shared two wickets apiece. Besides, Shafiqul Islam got one.
Mushfique named the Man of the Match for his winning knock.






