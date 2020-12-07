

Mashrafe picked up by Khulna through lottery

Khulna had already the players like Mahmudullah Riyad who is their captain and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the team.

A total of four teams of Bangabandhu T20 Cup-Fortune Barishal, Minister Group Rajshahi, Beximco Dhaka and Gemcon Khulna took part in the lottery to rope in Mashrafe in their squad. Only Gazi Group Chattogram didn't take any attempt to get the service of Mashrafe.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza cleared the fitness test this morning earlier, paving his way to play the tournament.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) however has the policy that if more than one team wants any particular player, it will be decided by lottery.

"This morning I gave a fitness test organised by BCB. I have passed the fitness test. As a next step, I also gave a sample for Covid-19 test. Corona results will be available tomorrow (Monday). After that, according to the rules of BCB, my team will be finalised," Mashrafe told the reporters on Sunday.

Regarding the former captain's fitness test, BCB trainer Tushar Kanti Hawlader said, "Mashrafe took the fitness test this morning. He has passed. Now there is no obstacle for him to play in the tournament. '

Mashrafe reduced his weight for more than 10 kg to keep him fit for the tournament. The former captain last played any competitive cricket in an ODI series against Zimbabwe in last March. After that series, he stepped down as ODI captain.

Mashrafe was not named in the players' draft of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup due to his hamstring injury. However, the BCB kept the way open for the most successful ODI captain of Bangladesh. The country's top cricket governing body said any team from outside the draft could pick him up if it wanted to.

In addition to giving a fitness test on Sunday, Mashrafe gave a sample of the corona. After passing this test, Mashrafe will enter into the bio-bubble.

However in which grade, he will be kept in, is yet to decide. BCB officials said his price range will be decided later.

BCB put up players in four categories for the players' draft with the price range for Grade A players fixed Tk. 15 lakh, Grade B Tk. 10 lakh while Grade C and D Tk. 6 and Tk. 4 lakh respectively. -BSS









