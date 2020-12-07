Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Aug 21 Grenade Attack

HC denies bail to two former cops

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday refused to grant bail to two former police officials who were sentenced for two years in two cases filed over August 21 grenade attack in the capital in 2004.
The two are former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Khan Sayeed Hasan and former deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Obaidur Rahman Khan.
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain dismissed a petition filed by the former police officials seeking bail in the cases.
Earlier, the High Court had rejected their bail petitions after staying the lower court penalty order on March 9.
Challenging the HC rejection order, they had submitted a petition seeking bail in the cases. Lawyer Arshadur Rauf argued for the convicts while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin opposed their bail petition during the virtual hearing.
On October 10 in 2018, a Dhaka court sentenced 19 persons, including former state minister and BNP leader Lutfozzaman Babar, to death, and 19 others, including BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman to life imprisonment in connection with two cases over the August 21 grenade attack.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC denies bail to two former cops
A mysterious galaxy called ‘Kraken’ crashed into Milky Way
HC asks Dinajpur court to end trial proceedings
Study finds women more prone to heart disease
Alleged rapist Kazi remanded  
Haji Salim dismantles warehouse before BIWTA eviction drive
Tribunal fixes Dec 22 for submission of HC order on no confidence plea
Fakhrul says govt  conspiring to destabilize country


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft