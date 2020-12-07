HC denies bail to two former cops

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday refused to grant bail to two former police officials who were sentenced for two years in two cases filed over August 21 grenade attack in the capital in 2004.

The two are former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Khan Sayeed Hasan and former deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Obaidur Rahman Khan.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain dismissed a petition filed by the former police officials seeking bail in the cases.

Earlier, the High Court had rejected their bail petitions after staying the lower court penalty order on March 9.

Challenging the HC rejection order, they had submitted a petition seeking bail in the cases. Lawyer Arshadur Rauf argued for the convicts while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin opposed their bail petition during the virtual hearing.

On October 10 in 2018, a Dhaka court sentenced 19 persons, including former state minister and BNP leader Lutfozzaman Babar, to death, and 19 others, including BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman to life imprisonment in connection with two cases over the August 21 grenade attack.