Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Rape Of A Child In 2016

HC asks Dinajpur court to end trial proceedings

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal of Dinajpur to conclude the trial proceedings of the case filed for the abduction and rape of a five-year-old child in 2016.
The HC also ordered the tribunal to submit a compliance report by March 31 next year and asked the local police to produce witnesses in the case to the tribunal on the dates scheduled for hearing of the case.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order as suo moto after taking cognizance an article published on November 22 by human rights organisation "Amrao Pari.
Lawyer Ataullah Nurul Kabir Nayan brought the article before the HC bench on Sunday. The victim was abducted, raped and tortured by miscreants on October 18 in 2016.   Two days later of the incident, her father filed a case with Parbatipur Police Station.
According to the case statement, the prime accused Saiful Islam and his accomplices left her raping overnight. The girl was stabbed with sharp objects and had cigarette burns in several places of her body. Lawyer Ataullah told the court during the hearing that the victim is still suffering from urine infection. Accused Saiful Islam is now in jail while another accused Md Afzal Hossain is now on bail, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC denies bail to two former cops
A mysterious galaxy called ‘Kraken’ crashed into Milky Way
HC asks Dinajpur court to end trial proceedings
Study finds women more prone to heart disease
Alleged rapist Kazi remanded  
Haji Salim dismantles warehouse before BIWTA eviction drive
Tribunal fixes Dec 22 for submission of HC order on no confidence plea
Fakhrul says govt  conspiring to destabilize country


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft