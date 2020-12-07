HC asks Dinajpur court to end trial proceedings

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal of Dinajpur to conclude the trial proceedings of the case filed for the abduction and rape of a five-year-old child in 2016.

The HC also ordered the tribunal to submit a compliance report by March 31 next year and asked the local police to produce witnesses in the case to the tribunal on the dates scheduled for hearing of the case.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order as suo moto after taking cognizance an article published on November 22 by human rights organisation "Amrao Pari.

Lawyer Ataullah Nurul Kabir Nayan brought the article before the HC bench on Sunday. The victim was abducted, raped and tortured by miscreants on October 18 in 2016. Two days later of the incident, her father filed a case with Parbatipur Police Station.

According to the case statement, the prime accused Saiful Islam and his accomplices left her raping overnight. The girl was stabbed with sharp objects and had cigarette burns in several places of her body. Lawyer Ataullah told the court during the hearing that the victim is still suffering from urine infection. Accused Saiful Islam is now in jail while another accused Md Afzal Hossain is now on bail, he added.











