Monday, 7 December, 2020
Study finds women more prone to heart disease

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Women face a 20 percent increased risk of developing heart failure or dying within five years after their first severe heart attack compared to men, according to new research. The research was published today in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation.
Previous research looking at sex differences in heart health has often focused on a recurrent heart attack or death. However, the differences in vulnerability to heart failure between men and women after heart attack remain unclear.
In addition to the elevated risk for heart failure among women, researchers found a total of 24,737 patients had a less severe form of heart attack (NSTEMI). Among this group, 34.3 per cent were women and 65.7 percent were men.
A total of 20,327 patients experienced STEMI, the more severe heart attack; among this group, 26.5 percent were women and 73.5 per cent were men.  The development of heart failure either in the hospital or after discharge remained higher for women than men for both types of heart attacks, even after adjusting for certain confounders.
Women had a higher unadjusted rate of death in the hospital than men in both the STEMI (9.4 percent vs. 4.5 percent) and NSTEMI (4.7 per cent vs, 2.9 per cent) groups. However, the gap narrowed considerably for NSTEMI after confounder adjustments.
Women were more likely to be an average of 10 years older than men at the time of their heart attack, usually an average age of 72 years versus 61 for the men.


