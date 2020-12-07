Video
Haji Salim dismantles warehouse before BIWTA eviction drive

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

In an unprecedented move, ruling party lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim preemptively dismantled an illegal structure he himself had built at Swarighat on the banks of the Buriganga ahead of an eviction drive by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).
The Dhaka-7 MP allegedly occupied the land, which encroaches upon the riverbank, and put up a signboard of 'Madina Water Tank' there despite claims from his associates that they were renting the establishment.
A police official, asking not to be named, said the authorities went to the scene on Sunday and found the illegal structure had already been demolished.
Salim's associates said they took it upon themselves to dismantle the structure, fearing that their goods would have been damaged had the BIWTA undertaken the task.
Salim was not the owner of the establishment but he rented the place to use it as a warehouse of his company, Madina Group, his aide Mohiuddin Ahmed Belal said. He did not mention from whom the land was rented amid allegations from some locals that Salim had occupied the illegal land.
Meanwhile, the BIWTA demolished several illegal structures in front of Swarighat Chan Sardar Cold Storage.
Rezaul Karim, Assistant Director of BIWTA, said around 50 illegal establishments had been demolished during the drive which began around 11:30am.
The drive, aimed at protecting the Buriganga from encroachment, kicked off in Babubazar on November 22.


