Tribunal fixes Dec 22 for submission of HC order on no confidence plea

The trial court hearing BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case on Sunday fixed December 22 for submission of the High Court order on the petition of 22 accused expressing 'no confidence' on the judge of the court.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman fixed Sunday after hearing the petition filed by accused Amit Saha's lawyer Manjurul Alam on Thursday as the court recalled a prosecution witness to testify in the court.

The prosecutor of the tribunal Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan told this correspondent that if the accused is not able to produce the High Court order on the scheduled date, the trial proceeding will run as usual.

Defence lawyers of 22 accused in the much-talked about murder case expressed no-confidence in the judge of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 in Dhaka on Thursday fearing an unfair trial in the BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.

The defence lawyers' allegation is that CID Inspector Rakibul Hasan, witness No 33 in the case, gave his statement on November 30 and he was also cross examined. But the witness again gave deposition in the court.

After hearing both sides, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman fixed December 6 for hearing on the petition.

Earlier, the tribunal recorded statements of 40 out of 60 prosecution witnesses including complainant of the case. The same tribunal on September 15 framed charges against all 25 accused in the Abrar Fahad murder case.

Abrar, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of BUET, died after he was brutally beaten by some Chhatra League men at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university in the early hours of October 7 in 2019.







