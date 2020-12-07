Video
Home Back Page

Fakhrul says govt  conspiring to destabilize country

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Accusing the government of "conspiring" to destabilise the country to cling to power, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday cautioned his party colleagues not to take any reckless decision.
"This government has destroyed Bangladesh. Now, it's started a new conspiracy. After vandalising our BNP office in Kushtia yesterday (Saturday), our general secretary's business establishment there was torched," he said.
Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said, "It's part of a deep-rooted blueprint. They (ruling party) want to destabilise Bangladesh again and torture the soldiers of democracy by shifting blame onto them for what they didn't do."
Pro-BNP student leaders of Dhaka University Central Students Union (Ducsu) and All-Party Students Unity (Apsu) of the 90s arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 'Democracy Day', commemorating the fall of autocratic ruler HM Ershad.
Meanwhile, miscreants vandalised an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia city early Saturday. The face and hands of the sculpture were damaged.
In an oblique reference to the incident, Fakhrul said no one, except the Awai League (AL) men, can carry out such a misdeed at this time of its rule. "You (AL) can do it in a bid to hang onto power by creating a chaotic situation."
Pointing at BNP leaders and activists, he said they must go forward through a tough struggle to reach the desired goal. "Keep it in mind that you'll never be disappointed and never be reckless. We've to move forward with patience instead of taking any imprudent decision."    -UNB


