Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:34 AM
Quader warns of stern action against vandals of Bangabandhu sculpture

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Two students and two teachers of Ibne Mas-Ud Qawmi Madrasa in Kushtia were arrested on Sunday in connection with damaging the under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu at Kushtia. photo : Observer

Two students and two teachers of Ibne Mas-Ud Qawmi Madrasa in Kushtia were arrested on Sunday in connection with damaging the under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu at Kushtia. photo : Observer

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader Sunday said stern actions will be taken against those who vandalised an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kushtia.
"Vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture is a severe offence that cannot be pardoned in any way. Those who are involved with the incident will be exposed to stern punitive actions by scrutinising the CCTV footage," he said.
Demolition of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia is an attack on the soul of Bangladesh. Those who damaged the unfinished sculpture cannot be let go, he added.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing an extended meeting of Narsingdi district unit of AL through a videoconference from his official residence on parliament premises in Dhaka. He said an extreme communal force is trying to create religious turmoil centring on an issue of the country's history that has been settled.
Defamation of sculpture of Bangabandhu, who is the architect of independent Bangladesh, is a severe blow to the country's spirit, he added. "The display and preservation of Bangabandhu's portrait is a constitutionally statutory matter. So, defamation of Bangabandhu's sculpture is tantamount to defamation of the constitution," he said.
The minister also strongly condemned the vandalism of a part of 'Madhu Da's sculpture on the premises of Madhu's canteen on Dhaka University campus.
"Don't go beyond the limit of our patience. We still keep our leaders and workers in control. If you cross your limits, Awami League leaders and workers will not stay home," he said, threatening the communal forces.    -BSS


