Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Business

RBI extends liquidity to stressed sectors with cheaper refinance

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

MUMBAI, Dec 5: Stressed sectors have got a fresh line of support with the RBI extending its targeted long-term repo operations (TLTROs) to the 26 industries - including power, realty and textiles - identified by the K V Kamath-led committee for loan relief.
The TLTRO is a facility under which the RBI nudges banks to lend by providing them cheap refinance for loans and bond investments. Earlier
this year, when NBFCs were facing a credit squeeze, the RBI helped them navigate the crisis by making available cheap funds to banks, which lent to them. As a result the finance companies were able to smoothly meet their short-term repayment obligations during the lockdown.
According to bankers, while the TLTRO encourages banks by providing them a large margin, the emergency credit line guarantee scheme, which has been extended to the same 26 sectors, will address the credit risk. "There is a clear signal to align the TLTRO with the emergency line of credit with government guarantee, which is a good step. Hence, banks can take money from the RBI under the TLTRO and use these funds for lending to these sectors as identified by the Kamath committee, and also get a guarantee from the government based on the terms of the scheme," Care Ratings chief economist Madan Sabnavis said in a note.
Some analysts feel that given the surplus liquidity, banks may not find it necessary to tap the RBI for funds. However, bankers point out that credit growth is picking up from November.    -TNN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI extends liquidity to stressed sectors with cheaper refinance
US student loan payments suspended until end of Jan
UK aviation firm acquires stakes in Pakistan
US airline unveils rights issue plan to protect tax assets
Air India pilot bodies oppose disinvestment process
OPEC + strikes deal for lower output hike from Jan
Boeing shares surge on big 737 MAX order
Inauguration of new showroom


Latest News
Rohingyas start getting treatment at two hospitals after reaching Bhasan Char
No relieve for countrymen until the fall of govt: Rizvi
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Mashrafe clears fitness test to play Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Bangladesh making impressive recovery from COVID-19: Bhutanese PM
Gopalganj BCL protest against vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
OIC draws US$ 1.2m for Gambia to run Rohingya genocide case
4 madrasa students held over vandalising Bangabandhu's statue: Minister
Dhaka committed to take ties with Bhutan to new height: FM
'Ganatantro Mukti Dibas' being observed in country
Most Read News
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs
Moulvibazar journo arrested in wife murder case
Lavender
Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19
Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for C-19
185 more contract corona in Rajshahi Div
11 dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Journalist Sukanto Sen dies from COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft