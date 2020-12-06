Padma Bank launches i-banking



Padma Bank MD and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru (left) and Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury display a placard during the launching of i-banking at a ceremony held atthe Gulshan Head office on bank Thursday December 2 last. photo: Bank

Using 1-banking the clients also transfer fund to their bKash accounts, says a press release.

Padma Bank MD and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru launched the application at a ceremony held at its Gulshan Head office on Thursday December 2 last.

A special feature titled "Pay Day Salary Click" has been introduced in i-Banking which has been designed only for their employees. Through this the employees of Padma Bank will be able to withdraw their salary any day of the month.

It may be mentioned that Padma Bank has launched some more attractive digital solutions during first quarter 2020. These are Padma Wallet (Mobile Banking Application), Padma Instant (A/C Opening in 1 minute), Padma DG. In New Year 2021 Padma Bank limited will introduce more modern and attractive services for its customers including Bangla QR Code digital solutions.

Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Business Head Zabed Amin, Head of Human Resources Department and SEVP M Ahsan Ullah Khan, Chief Financial Officer Md. Shoriful Islam and senior officials of various departments were present at the official inauguration of Padma Bank i-Banking.





