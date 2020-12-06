Video
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Samsung BD launches year-end offer

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has launched a month-long year-end offer 'Bochor Shesh Offer Besh,' enabling the customers to end the year on a good note.
Customers can receive an array of guaranteed cashback under the campaign along with gifts with every purchase, says a press release.
When any customers purchase Galaxy M11 (3/32 GB), Galaxy M21 (4/64 GB), or Galaxy M21 (6/128 GB), they will receive a guaranteed cashback of BDT 1,000.  
With the purchase of Galaxy M31 (6/64 GB) and Galaxy M31 (8/128 GB), buyers will receive a guaranteed cashback of BDT 2,000.
Moreover, customers will also receive a cashback when they purchase the flagship series, like with Galaxy Note 10 Lite (8/128 GB) and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, buyers will receive a guaranteed cashback of BDT 5,000.
To further heighten the fun, customers will get the chance to various gifts like Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Active Watch 2, Galaxy Watch Fit 2, Twin Win (receive another smartphone on the same model for free), Samsung Washing Machine, Samsung Inverter Frost Refrigerator, and Samsung HDTV. The gifts will be randomly chosen through SMS and Win modality.  
"Against the backdrop of the distressing period (due to Covis-19), we would also like to end the year on a good note by showing our appreciation towards our customers by giving them the opportunity to win gifts with every purchase," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Mobile Head Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh as saying on the offer.
Furthermore, customers will also enjoy 0% interest on EMI for up to 18 months on selected models and from selected banks.


