Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:13 PM
Workshop on PPP projects held in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Chief Executive Officer Ms. Sultana Afroz (middle) attending a workshop on project development as the chief guest in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday last.

A workshop was held at the premises of Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner's Office on "Project Development Ideas, Ways of Implementation And The Importance Of Working Through Public Private Partnership, says a press release.
Cox's Bazar DC Kamal Hossain presided over the event while Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Chief Executive Officer Ms. Sultana Afroz attended the event as the chief guest on Wednesday (December 2, last).
Director General of PPPA Md. Abul Basar and Director Anwar Hossain were present amongst other guests. Invited guests from different government and non government offices, elected representatives, settlers, concerned personnel from business sectors and journalists attended the workshop.
The workshop provided sector-by-sector analysis of PPP models and structures, prospects, outcomes and other issues regarding projects under Public Private Partnership were also discussed.  


