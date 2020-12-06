Workshop on PPP projects held in Cox’s Bazar



Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Chief Executive Officer Ms. Sultana Afroz (middle) attending a workshop on project development as the chief guest in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday last.

Cox's Bazar DC Kamal Hossain presided over the event while Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Chief Executive Officer Ms. Sultana Afroz attended the event as the chief guest on Wednesday (December 2, last).

Director General of PPPA Md. Abul Basar and Director Anwar Hossain were present amongst other guests. Invited guests from different government and non government offices, elected representatives, settlers, concerned personnel from business sectors and journalists attended the workshop.

The workshop provided sector-by-sector analysis of PPP models and structures, prospects, outcomes and other issues regarding projects under Public Private Partnership were also discussed.















