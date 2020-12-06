Channel I to telecast Berger Happy Home reality show

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger) has started presenting the audience with Bangladesh's first ever home renovation reality TV show 'Berger Happy Home,' to bring about the highest degree of consumer delight by providing enhanced product experiences,

The first season of 'Berger Happy Home' is going to be jointly hosted by celebrated actor and architect Aupee Karim and renowned architect Asif M Ahsanul Haq.

The reality TV show will be aired every Friday through this December at 9:35 PM on Channel I, says a press release.

Berger's new venture to provide a more integrated and edifying home-décor solution is set to have a passage of four episodes, each focusing on different homes and different angles.

Two different architectural firms (Mree Studio and Venna Architects) were assigned for the redecoration tasks. Berger has worked with Market Access Providers Limited, Unitrend Limited, and Film Noir in this project.

Berger has stepped up to work with families with different needs with their interior renovation with the 'Berger Happy Home' TV show.

Experts in the show will address the common home management issues, such as - space utilization, furniture arrangement, wall color harmony with corresponding décor accessories, ventilation system, lighting, and many more relevant aspects, ultimately leading to a superior reformation plan for the home-owners.

"I am very hopeful that the audience will find 'Berger Happy Home' fascinating since this show is the first-ever home renovation reality show of the country,' the press release quoted Berger General Manager-Marketing, AKM Sadeque Nawaj as saying on the reality show.





