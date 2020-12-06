Sterling drops from 2.5-year high as Brexit talks paused

LONDON, Dec 5: Sterling fell from a 2-1/2-year high versus the dollar on Friday after Britain and the European Union failed to strike a trade agreement, with discussions paused so negotiators could talk to politicians for guidance.

The euro also turned higher against sterling after the Brexit news.

With less than four weeks left until Britain leaves the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, both sides have said the talks are stuck on three areas, with each calling for the other to compromise to secure a deal governing almost $1 trillion of annual trade.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will discuss the state of Brexit talks on Saturday.

In late trading, the pound slid 0.1per cent against the dollar to $1.3434 after hitting $1.3540, its highest since May 2018. It also slipped against the euro, which was last up slightly at 90.35 pence.

As sterling hit 2-1/2-year peaks versus the dollar on the expectation that there would be some sort of a Brexit deal, traders had ignored reports that the Bank of England could probably cut interest rates slightly below zero. -Reuters



















