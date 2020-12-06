Asian markets mostly up on vaccine optimism

HONG KONG, Dec 5: Investors pushed Asian markets higher Friday on continued optimism over vaccines and on signs of progress on a new US stimulus, though surging infections and deaths highlighted the painful, immediate reality of the coronavirus crisis.

While the consensus is that the world can begin to get back to normal -- and the economy recover -- from next year as people are inoculated, observers warn lockdowns and other containment measures in place now are crippling businesses and jobs.

The United States recorded more than 210,000 new cases in a 24-hour stretch to Thursday evening, and more than 2,900 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

And Italy registered 993 deaths, an all-time high.

The figures reinforce the need for governments to maintain restrictions, with Britain, France and Germany among the major economies imposing strict containment measures.

California, the richest state in the US, is on the brink of introducing a limited lockdown.

Focus is now turning to Washington as lawmakers appear to be finally inching towards an agreement on a new stimulus for the world's biggest economy before the Christmas break.

Democratic leaders have backed a $908-billion bipartisan proposal as a starting point for discussions, and some top Republicans are also warming to the idea. They had originally called for around $2 trillion.

Republican Mitt Romney, who helped draw up the new proposal, said: "We're getting more and more support from Republicans and Democrats."

Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham was also said to have backed the offer, and while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- who has mostly kicked back against bigger spending plans -- has yet to accept it, there are hopes he will support the measure.

McConnell has offered a $500 billion bill but was reported to have called Democrats' acceptance of a smaller deal "heartening".

Trump said Thursday: "I believe we are getting very close to a deal."

Analysts said the developments suggest an agreement could be reached within weeks. -AFP





