Sunday, 6 December, 2020
Home Business

Manufacturing of three metro rail sets to be finished by December

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Manufacturing of the three more metro-train sets having six passenger coaches will be completed by this December in Japan as two sets of train have been completed in September.
"Manufacturing of the two metro train sets were completed in September and manufacturing of three more sets are progressing fast in the factory in Osaka," Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique told BSS.
He said integrated test and trial run will be launched in phases after bringing all train sets in the country and mock up train was already brought at Uttara depot, adding, "The Metro Rail is projected to carry 60,000 passengers per hour by traveling the entire route of 20 km in less than 40 minutes."
According to the project details, of the six coaches one each coach will be reserved for women only, but men and women can move together on the train.
It said the overall physical progress of the first phase construction from Uttara to Agargaon is 77.57 percent and second phase progress from Agargaon to Motijheel is 47.49 percent, while the overall progress stood at 53.58 percent.
The project details said around 11.04-kilometer viaduct, partial structure of the 20.1-kilometre-long metro rail system for Dhaka city, became visible between Uttara and Agargaon.
It said sub-structure of nine stations was completed, while concourse roofs of Uttara North, Uttara Centre and Uttara South were finished. Concourse roofs construction of Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara and Shewrapa stations is going on.
Construction of platforms of Uttara Center and Uttara South were completed, while construction of Uttara North platform is last stage. Steel structure erection works of Uttara North and Uttara South are underway. Mechanical, electric and plumbing works of Uttara North, Uttara Centre and Uttara South stations are started.
Besides, telecommunication, power substation, signaling and rooms for station controller construction works are also began to hand over contract package CP-07.
Considering uninterrupted water flow and traffic management, construction works of three long span balance cantilevers out of five were completed, while remaining two long span balance cantilevers are underway.
Siddique hoped that if the current pace of work continues by following safety rules during the ongoing coronavirus situation, the rail project might be completed within December 2022.
He said workforce engaged in the MRT Line-6 construction works are being checked for COVID-19 symptoms at the primary stage and the secondary stage, selected personnel are being tested for COVID-19 through dedicated sample collection centers for the project.
In order to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a 10-bed isolation center (Field Hospital) at the Gabtoli construction site and a 14-bed isolation center (Field Hospital) at Uttara Ponchoboti construction yard were constructed, Siddique said, adding that if necessary, more residential establishments will be built.
The persons infected with COVID-19 were kept under home or institutional quarantine and if needed, they were admitted to a dedicated hospital. Only persons with COVID-19 negative were selected and kept under group quarantine for 14 days.    -BSS


