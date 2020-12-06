Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Investment Summit to attract Dutch investors in BD

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Diplomatic Correspondent

Investment Summit to attract Dutch investors in BD

Investment Summit to attract Dutch investors in BD

Bangladesh-Netherlands Investment Summit to be held virtually on December 8-9, is expected to explore specific investment opportunities in key sectors - agriculture, food, light engineering, water and maritime, in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands will host the summit in cooperation with the Dutch Government, said the Embassy on Friday.
 "The event will bring a set of three sector-specific, interactive webinars where the interested Dutch entrepreneurs will engage with sector-specific panellists from Bangladesh and the Netherlands to assess ways to form long-term collaboration with credible private sector partners in Bangladesh," an Embassy release said.
Anyone can watch the (virtual) Summit proceedings that will be lives streamed from the Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands' Facebook page facebook.com/bangladeshembassyTheHagu) as also the pages of the Bangladeshi partners, simultaneously, it said.
"Two leading Investment Consulting firms - Light Castle Partners (Dhaka) and Larive International (Amsterdam) - are collaborating with the Embassy in this venture.
Leading Bangladeshi chambers, industry associations and agencies - BGMEA, DCCI, MCCI, CCCI, BIDA, BEZA and BEPZA are associated with the Embassy's initiative," the release said.  
The leading Dutch Government agency, Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), is also a partner.  
As much as the sectors are of interest to the Dutch side, these are economically significant for Bangladesh economy's future growth.
Following the investment webinars, on December 10, the Embassy and Light Castle Partners (Bangladesh) and LaRive (Netherlands) would be launching a first-ever, illustrative study on Dutch-Bangladesh economic engagements, to date, it added.
The study would highlight key accomplishments in various economic fields as also share indicate possible areas of cooperation between private sectors of Bangladesh and the Netherlands.
Over the past five decades, Bangladesh enjoys seamless political ties and economic engagements with the Netherlands.
 Beyond ODA, there is now growing potential for Dutch involvement in various fields in Bangladesh through Dutch knowledge, innovation, technological products and solutions within global supply chains. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a visit to the Netherlands in 2015.  
The Netherlands is the 4th largest origin country for FDI to Bangladesh and 7th largest export destination inEurope for Bangladeshi goods, said the Bangladesh Embassy in The Hague.
In 2019-20, Bangladesh exports to the Netherlandsstood at around Euro 1.25 billion.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI extends liquidity to stressed sectors with cheaper refinance
US student loan payments suspended until end of Jan
UK aviation firm acquires stakes in Pakistan
US airline unveils rights issue plan to protect tax assets
Air India pilot bodies oppose disinvestment process
OPEC + strikes deal for lower output hike from Jan
Boeing shares surge on big 737 MAX order
Inauguration of new showroom


Latest News
Rohingyas start getting treatment at two hospitals after reaching Bhasan Char
No relieve for countrymen until the fall of govt: Rizvi
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Mashrafe clears fitness test to play Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Bangladesh making impressive recovery from COVID-19: Bhutanese PM
Gopalganj BCL protest against vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
OIC draws US$ 1.2m for Gambia to run Rohingya genocide case
4 madrasa students held over vandalising Bangabandhu's statue: Minister
Dhaka committed to take ties with Bhutan to new height: FM
'Ganatantro Mukti Dibas' being observed in country
Most Read News
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs
Lavender
Moulvibazar journo arrested in wife murder case
Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19
Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for C-19
185 more contract corona in Rajshahi Div
11 dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Journalist Sukanto Sen dies from COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft