FDI plunged by 31pc to $720m in July-Oct due to C-19

The foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 31 percent to $720 million from July to October against $1 billion in the same period last year due to pandemic fallout.

However, the FDI rose by $180 million in October from $540 million in September, despite the raging Covid-19, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

As per the BB data gross FDI inflow in September was $540 million and during the same time (July-October) net inflow was increased by $38 million to $153 million up from $115 million.

Though the government has initiated powerful reforms to attract FDI, due to prolonged pandemic the number dropped from a hectic inflow in 2019, a senior official in Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) said.

He said there is remarkable progress in One-Stop Service, which has simplified lengthy processes and ensuring transparency and Bangladesh can now offer competitive facilities among other Asian countries.

Among many previous problems some have eased like simplification of taxation, customs clearance and foreign exchange reform, he said and added the existing falling rate of growth may not exist once there is normalization of the overall pandemic situation across the world.

Regardless of the high economic growth of 8.1 per cent prior to the pandemic, Bangladesh has struggled to attract FDI into the country and here was increasing numbers of inflows, but the existing number is temporary and it is likely to revive in the coming year, a senior BB official said.

He said FDI is a powerful engine for economic growth, especially for developing economies like Bangladesh, which enables countries to gain capital, generate employment, increase production capacity and develop managerial and technological skills.

During the pandemic, relocation of multinational companies' operations from China, which initially started due to the US-China trade war, was accelerated. This presents Bangladesh with an excellent opportunity, which the country needs to capitalize on with a policy-backed, well-regulated and lucrative investment climate, he said.

According to BB statistics FY 2019 was a notable year for Bangladesh's FDI regime as it had witnessed a record amount of net FDI inflows, USD 3.88 billion.

However, this figure contradicts UNCTAD's report due to exclusion of the investment data of the last quarter of 2019, indicating a case of misinformation. According to BIDA FDI inflows leapfrogged in FY 2019 in comparison to USD 2.58 billion recorded in FY 2018.

Among the foreign investors in Bangladesh, China stood at the leading position with the net inflow worth USD 1159.42 million in FY 2019.

The Netherlands secured the second position with net inflow amounted to USD 802.84 million, followed by the UK, Singapore, USA, Hong Kong, Norway and India. Japan has recently started shifting its investments from China and seeking relocation, favoring Bangladesh. The biggest single FDI in Bangladesh was made in November 2018 when Japan Tobacco International (JTI) acquired Akij Group's tobacco business for USD 1.47 billion.
















