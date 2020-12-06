

Rice prices go up further amid peak Aman season

On the other hand vegetables market has significantly eased as prices of most items have declined on arrival of fresh winter vegetables. But the prices are still higher compared to past years.

Onion still sells at exorbitant price at Tk 70-75 per kg. Potato at Tk 40-45 and vendors said the situation may easy on arrival of new seasonal crop in the market.

During the week-end Friday edible oil prices have also witnessed further to continue the rising trend over the past two weeks. Traders blame prices of palm and soybean have phenomenally increased in global commodity market.

But question has been raised how much it increased in global market and how mush local importers and refiners have increased blaming the global market. Market insiders said the market needs to be closely monitored to save consumers.

The volatility in rice market is all time high. According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) coarse rice showed the highest surge in prices. On week-end Friday, it sold at Tk 48-52 per kg while medium varieties sold between Tk 55-56 and finer quality sold at Tk 60-72.

Price increased by Tk 2.0-3.0 per kg on an average in the last one and a half weeks, the market sources said as TCB forecast suggests rice price is 14-34 per cent higher this time than last year.

Insiders said, prices of paddy have reached all-time high in the rice growing hubs contributed to the latest surge in rice prices.

A functionary of Bangladesh Auto Major Husking Mill Owners Association K M Layek Ali said the lowest price of coarse rice is now Tk 44 a kg at mill-gates.

He said paddy is being sold at a record high of Tk 1,100-1,350 per maund (40 kgs) now to suggest an unusual market situation to unfold soon.

He also said that big farmers and seasonal traders are storing paddy in large volumes anticipating a decline in production and supply shortfall in the market. This year flood affected production and it may occur again.

Meanwhile, the government's rice stock is rapidly declining to aggravate the food security situation in the country.

In November-February period, which is the peak Aman procurement season Directorate General of Food (DGoF) was reportedly able to collect only 525 metric tonnes of rice against a target of 0.85 million tonnes until February.

The public buffer stock has plunged to 0.55 million tonnes until December 02 which was 0.90 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year as per DGoF data.

The government this year targets is to purchase 50,000 tonnes of white rice at Tk 36 per kg, 0.6 million tonnes of parboiled rice at Tk 37, and 0.2 million tonnes of paddy at Tk 26 a kg. The procurement is nowhere closer to target.

Meanwhile, a five-litre jar of soybean oil sold at Tk 580-625 on Friday as against Tk 540-580 earlier. One litre bottled sold at Tk 120-125 and loose one sold at Tk 112-116, which is up by Tk 5.0-7.0 a litre this week.



















