Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

GM Quader worried about people’s apathy towards polls

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Saturday voiced concern that the voter turnout in polls has marked a gradual fall due to people's apathy towards voting and politics.
"People are now reluctant about elections as the presence of voters is decreasing day by day. People's interest in politics is also declining," he said.
GM Quader, also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in parliament, made the remarks while speaking at a workshop on electing leadership at the grassroots level arranged  by Jatiya Party's Khulna unit at the party chairman's Banani office.
He said many people are dropping out of politics only for lack of a proper political environment in the country. "The participation of people who own the country is not being ensured in the process of electing leadership."
The Jatiya Party chief said their party wants to do positive politic for making people interested in election and bringing enthusiasm and vibrancy back to politics.    -UNB
"We want to create people's attraction to politics.  We want people to be interested in voting again. We also want to ensure an atmosphere so that common people's hopes and aspirations are reflected in elections," GM Quader said.
He also said their party's objective is to serve people by gaining their confidence.
The Jatiya Party chairman said lack of liveliness in politics and enthusiasm are the main reasons behind the new generation's apathy for voting. "It can never be good for democracy. If such a situation continues, many parties will become name-only ones."
Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu said people now do not take any interest to go to polling stations since they have lost their confidence in the election system.
He said the Awami League and the BNP claim that they have 35% to 40% votes, but the voter turnouts were only 2-10% in the recently held polls and by-polls.
Bablu said the Election Commission must find out the reasons behind people's lack of confidence in the election system. "People's lack of interest in elections is the weakness of democracy."UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO warns vaccines ‘do not equal zero Covid’
GM Quader worried about people’s apathy towards polls
UN warns 2021 shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe
India minister tests positive after taking Covid vaccine
BD, Nepal most C-19 affected LDCs: UNCTAD
Elevated Expressway in Ctg to cost Tk 400cr more
Covid vaccine in US won’t be mandatory: Biden
Antigen testing kicks off in 10 dists free of cost


Latest News
Rohingyas start getting treatment at two hospitals after reaching Bhasan Char
No relieve for countrymen until the fall of govt: Rizvi
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Mashrafe clears fitness test to play Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Bangladesh making impressive recovery from COVID-19: Bhutanese PM
Gopalganj BCL protest against vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
OIC draws US$ 1.2m for Gambia to run Rohingya genocide case
4 madrasa students held over vandalising Bangabandhu's statue: Minister
Dhaka committed to take ties with Bhutan to new height: FM
'Ganatantro Mukti Dibas' being observed in country
Most Read News
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs
Lavender
Moulvibazar journo arrested in wife murder case
Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19
Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for C-19
185 more contract corona in Rajshahi Div
11 dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Journalist Sukanto Sen dies from COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft