BD, Nepal most C-19 affected LDCs: UNCTAD

The heath impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Least Development Countries ( LDCs) during the first eight months of the current year was considerably less severe than what had been initially feared.

Least Developed Countries Report 2020, prepared and released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), made the observation.

The report, published on Friday, pointed out that 71 other developing countries (ODCs) and 42 developed countries had higher infection rates than the LDC average on 31 August 2020.

"Infection rates in the LDCs corresponded to one fifth of those prevailed in ODCs, and less than 10 per cent of those of developed countries," it said.

The report also observed that among the LDCs, the most affected were the Asian LDCs, especially Bangladesh and Nepal, which had more than 1,000 cases per million inhabitants as of 31 August 2020.

On average, Afriacan LDCs sand Haiti as a group had the lowest infection rate, it added.

" Countries with small populations, e.g, Djibouti, Sao Tome and Principe, Mauritania, Gambia and Guinea-Bissau, also had more than 1,000 infection cases per million inhabitants, but infection rates in other countries in the subgroup were significantly lower,: it added.

"The infection rate of the island LDCs stood somewhere in between that of the other two subgroups."

It is to be noted that the cut-off date for pandemic statistics for this report is 2 September 2020.

The UNCTAD report also mentioned that in terms of deaths caused by Covid-19, two small LDCs-SAO Tome and Principe and Djibouti, reported slightly more than 50 deaths per million inhabitants.

Having small populations ( less than 1.0 million). A reduced number of deaths appear large in relative terms.

"The next four most affected were larger countries, which experienced between 20 and 40 deaths per million inhabitants: Gambia, Afghanistan, Mauritania and Bangladesh," it added.

The other 37 LDCs had experienced less than 20 Covid-related deaths per million inhabitants during the period under review.

The global economic downturn due to Covid-19 also brought about a sharp shrinking in the external demand for LDC goods and services, according to the report.





