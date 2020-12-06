Elevated Expressway in Ctg to cost Tk 400cr more

CHATTOGRAM Dec 5: The cost of the 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway in the port city will now increase to Tk 3,650 crore from Tk 3,250 crore.

According to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), the implementing agency of the project, the main hurdle of land acquisition from stretching from Barik Building to Saltgola by the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has been resolved.

For this portion of the Project, the CDA shall have to acquire 11 acres of land for which an additional amount of Tk 400 crore will be needed. Meanwhile, the works in the 8 km stretch from Saltgola to Barik Building and Barik Building to Lalkhan Bazar could not be started due to complaints of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

The CMP had proposed to make a diversion road for traffic movement before starting the works from Barik Building to Lalkhan Bazar.

Besides, the CPA did not yet handover the land from Saltgola to Barik Building.

The CDA sources said after making payment of compensation for 11 acres of land, the CPA is expected to handover the land to CDA.

With the permission of the CPA, the construction works of the Expressway from Barik Building to Saltgola can be started.

Sources said the CPA had obstructed the CDA from going ahead with the construction works for it might hamper operational activities of the sea port.

So the CPA granted permission under some terms and conditions so that the operational activities of the port were not hampered.

Talking to the Daly Observer, the Project Director Executive Engineer Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman, said the CMP did not yet permit construction from Lakhan bazar to Barik Building till the completion of the works of Port Connecting Road (PC Road).

Meanwhile, 40 per cent works of the project has been completed, Mahfuz said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works in February 24 in 2019.

But the CDA handed over around 8 km long road from sea beach to Saltgola in April last in 2019. Mahfuz said the works of the project remained suspended for 45 days for Covid-19 pandemic since April to May 10.

He said the works had resumed in May this year that had been progressing fast.

Mahfuzur Rahman hoped that the rest of the project would be completed by the scheduled time in 2022.

The CDA took the elevated expressway for Port City project to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication along a 16.5 km route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazar to the Shah Amanat International Airport. Meanwhile, urban planners suggested preparing alternative roads as some extremely busy areas like Agrabad, the EPZ area, Ports and Customs will be rendered inaccessible during the time of the construction of the city's largest development project till date. According to CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the project.

The CDA has launched the elevated expressway project, which is estimated to cost Tk 32.50 billion. Max-Rankin JV is building the expressway. The 16.5 km long expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to the airport will have 24 ramps at nine points.

The Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport. Presently, it takes two to three hours from the Airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance.





