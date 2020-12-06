Antigen testing kicks off in 10 dists free of cost

Aiming to speed up the testing process, the country on Saturday introduced the antigen-based rapid testing in 10 districts of the country on Saturday to diagnose the novel coronavirus free of cost.

The Health Minister Zahid Maleque virtually inaugurated the program at 10am on Saturday.

"Tests are very vital for the treatment of Covid-19. And, we have started antigen testing in the districts where PCR testing is not available. Gradually the tests will be started in the other districts where there

is no PCR lab facility," said the health minister.

He said that Covid-19 patients and deaths are on the rise. It is necessary to identify and treat Covid-19 through tests to control it.

Maleque also stressed on wearing masks until the vaccine arrives in the country.

Abdul Mannan, Secretary, Health Services Division presided over the inauguration ceremony while and Director General of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), Prof ABM Khurshid Alam were also present and Additional Director General of DGHS, Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora conducted the programme.

Health Secretary Abdul Mannan, said "New services are being done every day to combat with coronavirus. The government is trying to figure out how to give more protection to the people this winter. Initially, antigen testing has been introduced in marginal districts where RTPCR testing is not available."

Professor Sabrina Flora, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at the programme, "The antigen test should be done within seven days once Covid-19 symptoms develop in a person. This will reduce the burden on the PCR test".

Antigen tests will be conducted at free of cost.

The districts are - Panchagargh, Gaibandha, Joypurhat, Patuakhali, Meherpur, Munshiganj, Brahmanbaria, Jashore, Madaripur and Sylhet.

The tests will be conducted at the sadar hospitals of nine districts and Shaheed Shamsuddin Medical College in Sylhet.

In Sylhet, Shaheed Shamsuddin Medical College has collected 15 samples as of 12pm. The results will be provided by this afternoon, said Dr Supanta Mohapatra, residential medical officer (RMO) of the hospital.

"Five hundred kits for antigen testing have already arrived, and another 500 are on their way," said the doctor.

However, expats in Sylhet are experiencing distress over a glitch on the first day of antigen testing there as the RT-PCR machine of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College is not working since Friday night.

According to the recently issued guidelines, if the antigen test results are negative, the Covid-19 infection should be confirmed through a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or Gene Expert test.

Hence, people who have tested negative have to wait until the machine is fixed.

In Gaibandha, Covid-19 testing through Antigen-based testing method was launched in the District Sadar Hospital on Saturday. Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the initiative through a videoconferencing.

Besides, the new method was also inaugurated in Gaibandha General Hospital and Panchagarh Hospital around 11am of the day. Officials of health departments from the respective districts were present during the programme.

Meanwhile, Brahmanbaria sadar hospital also started the testing programme. So far, three people have provided their samples. Although the test is free, Tk100 will be charged for sample collection.

If the antigen test for Covid-19 detection on a person comes positive, he or she will be considered 100% Covid-19 positive, and no other test is required in that case, the health ministry said earlier.

The government issued a circular on September 17 allowing antigen-based rapid testing for Covid-19 at hospitals and health institutes across Bangladesh.

On July 5, the DGHS wrote to the Health Ministry to allow antigen-based Covid-19 testing. The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 also recommended it several times.

