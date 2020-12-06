Covid claims 35 more lives, infects 1,888 in 24 hours

The country saw 35 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 6,807, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 1,888 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 475,879.

A total of 13,540 samples were tested at 118 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,849,951 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 13.94 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.70 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the 35 deceased, 23 were men and 12 were women. Of them, 23 died in Dhaka Division, two each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur, Mymensingh and one each in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Among the 35 deceased, 34 died at different hospitals while one died at home.

A total 2,457 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 393,408 with an 82.67 per cent recovery rate.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of infections reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

However, the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeded 65.8 million with 1.5 million fatalities on Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The JHU also reported that people infected with coronavirus in the world stands 65,842,942 while the death toll has reached 1,518,560 as of Saturday.











