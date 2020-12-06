Video
Gunshots near Bangabandhu sculpture in Kushtia

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Miscreants have fired blank gunshots at  Five-Road intersection in Kushtia town where the under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalised.
A black microbus without a number plate hit a rickshaw at the intersection around 7:30pm, Sub-inspector Raju of Kushtia Model Police Station said quoting witnesses.
Shortly afterwards, a man in a black jacket got out of the microbus, raised his weapon, and fired two rounds of blank gunshots, he said.
Police were deployed within 20 yards off the spot but as soon as they reached, the microbus with the man, who fired the gunshots, sped away towards Majampur, he added.
Early in the day, unidentified criminals vandalised parts of the under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the vandalism of the sculpture, reports our Kushtia correspondent quoting police.
SM Tanvir Arafat, superintendent of police in Kushtia, said they were investigating whether there was any link between the shooting and the vandalising of the    sculpture.     -Agencies


