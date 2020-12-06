Video
Restrict smuggling, protect independence: PM to BGB

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Restrict smuggling, protect independence: PM to BGB

Restrict smuggling, protect independence: PM to BGB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday asked the Border Guard Bangladesh to restrict smuggling apart from protecting the country's independence and sovereignty.
"You've to love your country, its people and work for people," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while virtually attending the course-completion parade of BGB 95th batch from her official residence Ganobhaban. The parade was held at BGB training Centre and College at Satkania, Chattogram.
She asked the BGB personnel to discharge their duties and responsibilities adopting mentality of service towards the country and nation.
Mentioning that discipline is very important for any force, Sheikh Hasina said, "Always remember that discipline is most important for any [disciplined] force."
Hasina said the country has been liberated with an ideology in mind and all have to uphold that.
She asked the BGB personnel to carry out the orders of seniors and be fearless in discharging duties, and work having sympathy for juniors. "All have to work so that the country can be developed further in the future."
Hasina asked the newly-recruited BGB personnel to perform the basic four principles of the force -- morale, brotherhood, discipline and skill-- with sincerity and honesty.
She said the Awami League government is continuing its efforts to establish BGB as an international standard and modern border force through its development and modernisation. "For that we've adopted the Border Guard Bangladesh Vision 2041."
"Recently, we've turned BGB as a three-dimensional force. BGB now attains its capacity to discharge its duties in water, land and
air," she said.
She said that the government has taken a plan to recruit more 15,000 manpower in phases. Besides as part of the smart border management ultramodern surveillance equipment, ATV and modern APC, helicopter, vehicle scanner and speedboat has been inducted apart from installing new BOPs and BSPs.
Talking about the second wave of Covid-19, she urged all to stay alert about it and follow the health guidelines to keep safe from this deadly disease.
She reiterated that the government has made advance payment to get vaccines for coronavirus to protect people from the fatal disease.
The Prime Minister recalled the heroic contributions of the BGB, the then East Pakistan Rifles (EPR) and Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), members towards spreading the proclamation of Independence of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 25, 1971 and in the Liberation War.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of Public Security Division of Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal Uddin also spoke virtually at the programme from the Home Ministry.
BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam delivered the welcome speech. The BGB DG handed over various awards on behalf of the Prime Minister among the trainees for their outstanding performance during the training programme.    -UNB


