Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Faridul hopes for settlement with anti-sculpture Islamists in a week

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Saturday said that the government is working to reach a settlement with Islamist groups led by Hifazat-e Islam 'within a week' as they continue to take a hardline stance over the construction of a statue of Bangabandhu at Dholairparin the capital to mark his birth centenary.
"The Ministry of Religious Affairs is taking steps to do whatever is needed to establish a non-communal Bangladesh," Haque said at a programme in Jamalpur on Saturday.
Addressing the protests by Islamist groups, the state minister said, "Many issues have already been
settled. The ministry believes that the matter will be completely resolved within the next week."
Besides Mamunul Haque, joint secretary general of the Islamist group, Hifazat's new chief Junaid Babunagari, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Nayeb-e-Ameer Sayed Faizul Karim are among the Islamist leaders who have spoken out against the statue in separate programmes recently.
Some Awami League leaders have reacted sharply to the position of the Islamists on the statue issue, but new State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan hopes to talk them out of the hardline stance.
Many political and cultural groups have protested against the Islamists' threat to tear down statues, and demanded arrest of Mamunul and others for their remarks on Bangabandhu's statue.
Meanwhile, unidentified criminals vandalised an under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia town early on Saturday.
Workers found the sculpture damaged in Panchrasta intersection on Saturday morning and informed police, said SM Tanvir Arafat, superintendent of Kushtia police.
The miscreants damaged the face of the sculpture with hammer and broke its wrist late Friday.
Police identified two people involved in the incident -- from CCTV footage -- and are trying to arrest them, said the SP.
Robiul Islam, executive engineer of Kushtia municipality, said the municipality was constructing the sculpture. The construction work started on October 12 this year.
"We were almost done with the construction of one of Bangabandhu's statues. Suddenly, the vandals broke its right hand, damaged the entirety of the face and parts of the its left hand at night," Robiul Islam said.
The Kushtia municipality decided to construct three sculptures of Bangabandhu where the portraits of four national leaders will also be displayed, he said.
Of them, work of a sculpture on Bangabandhu's March 7 speech was almost completed, added Robiul Islam.
On his part, Mamunul has alleged that the activists are trying to portray the issue as a confrontation between the "Islamic scholars" and Bangabandhu.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO warns vaccines ‘do not equal zero Covid’
GM Quader worried about people’s apathy towards polls
UN warns 2021 shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe
India minister tests positive after taking Covid vaccine
BD, Nepal most C-19 affected LDCs: UNCTAD
Elevated Expressway in Ctg to cost Tk 400cr more
Covid vaccine in US won’t be mandatory: Biden
Antigen testing kicks off in 10 dists free of cost


Latest News
Rohingyas start getting treatment at two hospitals after reaching Bhasan Char
No relieve for countrymen until the fall of govt: Rizvi
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Mashrafe clears fitness test to play Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Bangladesh making impressive recovery from COVID-19: Bhutanese PM
Gopalganj BCL protest against vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
OIC draws US$ 1.2m for Gambia to run Rohingya genocide case
4 madrasa students held over vandalising Bangabandhu's statue: Minister
Dhaka committed to take ties with Bhutan to new height: FM
'Ganatantro Mukti Dibas' being observed in country
Most Read News
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs
Lavender
Moulvibazar journo arrested in wife murder case
Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19
Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for C-19
185 more contract corona in Rajshahi Div
11 dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Journalist Sukanto Sen dies from COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft