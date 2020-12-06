Faridul hopes for settlement with anti-sculpture Islamists in a week

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Saturday said that the government is working to reach a settlement with Islamist groups led by Hifazat-e Islam 'within a week' as they continue to take a hardline stance over the construction of a statue of Bangabandhu at Dholairparin the capital to mark his birth centenary.

"The Ministry of Religious Affairs is taking steps to do whatever is needed to establish a non-communal Bangladesh," Haque said at a programme in Jamalpur on Saturday.

Addressing the protests by Islamist groups, the state minister said, "Many issues have already been

settled. The ministry believes that the matter will be completely resolved within the next week."

Besides Mamunul Haque, joint secretary general of the Islamist group, Hifazat's new chief Junaid Babunagari, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Nayeb-e-Ameer Sayed Faizul Karim are among the Islamist leaders who have spoken out against the statue in separate programmes recently.

Some Awami League leaders have reacted sharply to the position of the Islamists on the statue issue, but new State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan hopes to talk them out of the hardline stance.

Many political and cultural groups have protested against the Islamists' threat to tear down statues, and demanded arrest of Mamunul and others for their remarks on Bangabandhu's statue.

Meanwhile, unidentified criminals vandalised an under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia town early on Saturday.

Workers found the sculpture damaged in Panchrasta intersection on Saturday morning and informed police, said SM Tanvir Arafat, superintendent of Kushtia police.

The miscreants damaged the face of the sculpture with hammer and broke its wrist late Friday.

Police identified two people involved in the incident -- from CCTV footage -- and are trying to arrest them, said the SP.

Robiul Islam, executive engineer of Kushtia municipality, said the municipality was constructing the sculpture. The construction work started on October 12 this year.

"We were almost done with the construction of one of Bangabandhu's statues. Suddenly, the vandals broke its right hand, damaged the entirety of the face and parts of the its left hand at night," Robiul Islam said.

The Kushtia municipality decided to construct three sculptures of Bangabandhu where the portraits of four national leaders will also be displayed, he said.

Of them, work of a sculpture on Bangabandhu's March 7 speech was almost completed, added Robiul Islam.

On his part, Mamunul has alleged that the activists are trying to portray the issue as a confrontation between the "Islamic scholars" and Bangabandhu.





