

Miscreants vandalise Mujib sculpture in Kushtia

Contacted, Kushtia Police Superintendent SM Tanvir Arafat said, "The miscreants vandalised the sculpture around 2:00am. We've identified two people involved in the incident,

reviewing the CCTV footages. The culprits will soon be brought to justice."

Different political parties, including ruling Awami League (AL), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and different socio-cultural organisations in Kushtia staged demonstrations and formed human chains in the town, protesting the incident. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved.

AL Joint General Secretary and lawmaker from Kushtia-3 (Sadar) constituency Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif said, "Such a heinous act will not be tolerated in any way. Those who have committed the crime and instigated from behind, will face severe punishment."

"Police have been asked to take necessary measures in this regard," he added.

Meanwile, Leaders and activists of Awami League, Awami Juba League, Krishak League, Chhatra League and Muktijuddo Manch staged demonstrations in the capital on Saturday evening protesting desecration of the sculpture in Kushtia town.

Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil asked its leaders and activists to stay on roads across the country from 9:00am to 3:00pm today (Sunday) to protest the desecration of Bangabandhu's sculpture.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) will also stage demonstrations across the country at 11:00am today (Sunday), protesting the Kushtia incident.

Besides, leaders and activist of Bangladesh Krishak League brought out a procession in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Saturday evening, protesting desecration of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia.







