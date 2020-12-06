Islamist groups place 5-point demand

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, the country's Islamic groups and law enforcing agencies have taken confronting stance centring the installation of sculpture or statue of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujubur Rahman.

The country's Islamic groups have been opposing the installation of any statue including that of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujubur Rahman in the country.

In this regard, country's top Islamic scholars on Saturday reiterated their demand to stop the installation of any sort of sculptures with any objective in the country terming it is completely prohibited in Islam.

They have put their 5-point demand at a meeting

held at Jatrabari Madrasa in the capital. Their demands are immediate release of their activists who were held recently for their involvement in anti-sculpture movement and allow use of loudspeakers in Waz Mahfil, among others.

However, the law enforcement agencies have been kept alert to avoid any violence centring the sensitive issue. AIG (Media) Md Sohel Rana said sufficient number of law enforcers have already been deployed across the country.

"Those who are trying to create any anarchy centring the issue, the law enforcement agencies have been asked to monitor them. Two special intelligence agencies have been asked to increase vigilance across the country including the capital Dhaka," he said.

He also urged all Muslims to respect the law of the land. If anyone tries to de-establise the country's law and order, the lawmen will bring them to justice, he warned.

Meanwhile, miscreants have vandalised a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday night in Kushtia.





