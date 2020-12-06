Video
Sunday, 6 December, 2020
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home City News

18 volunteers received awards for their contribution during disasters

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tazul Islam on Saturday praised the tremendous job of local volunteers in tackling disasters like cyclones and floods, and raising awareness in personal hygiene and handwashing during the global coronavirus pandemic.
He said, 'Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) first initiated in 1973. Bangladesh was the country that took the lead and always a pioneer fighting against calamities. During coronavirus pandemic, volunteers have done tremendous job to raise awareness in handwashing and personal hygiene. As a result, we, as a nation are thriving against this dire situation.'
He made the remarks while addressing an event of 'International Volunteer Day (IVD) Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2020' held at the Hotel InterContinental Dhaka marking celebration of International Volunteers Day.
The Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry, Department of Youth Development under the Youth and Sports Ministry, WaterAid and UNV Bangladesh, jointly organised the event titled 'Volunteering for Achieving SDGs in Bangladesh'.



