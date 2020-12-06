

RTV reporter dies of C-19

Sukanto, also finance secretary of Sirajganj Press Club, breathed his last at the hospital early yesterday morning.

He left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Sukanto Sen tested positive for coronavirus on November 22 and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He was taken to DMCH on November 25.

He will be cremated in Sirajganj cremation ground.







