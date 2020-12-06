Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home City News

RTV reporter dies of C-19

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

RTV reporter dies of C-19

RTV reporter dies of C-19

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 5: Sukanto Sen, Sirajganj staff reporter of RTV television channel, died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. He was 44.
Sukanto, also finance secretary of Sirajganj Press Club, breathed his last at the hospital early yesterday morning.
He left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
Sukanto Sen tested positive for coronavirus on November 22 and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He was taken to DMCH on November 25.
He will be cremated in Sirajganj cremation ground.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
18 volunteers received awards for their contribution during disasters
RTV reporter dies of C-19
Realty sector hit as short supply pushes steel prices up
140 policemen leave for Mali
Health Journalist Bangladesh starts journey
Sheikh Moni’s birthday celebrated
Suhrawardy’s 57th death anniv today
11 dengue cases reported in 24 hours


Latest News
Rohingyas start getting treatment at two hospitals after reaching Bhasan Char
No relieve for countrymen until the fall of govt: Rizvi
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Mashrafe clears fitness test to play Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Bangladesh making impressive recovery from COVID-19: Bhutanese PM
Gopalganj BCL protest against vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
OIC draws US$ 1.2m for Gambia to run Rohingya genocide case
4 madrasa students held over vandalising Bangabandhu's statue: Minister
Dhaka committed to take ties with Bhutan to new height: FM
'Ganatantro Mukti Dibas' being observed in country
Most Read News
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs
Lavender
Moulvibazar journo arrested in wife murder case
Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19
Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for C-19
185 more contract corona in Rajshahi Div
11 dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Journalist Sukanto Sen dies from COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft