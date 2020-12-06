140 policemen leave for Mali



A 140-member Bangladesh Police team left for the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali on a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Friday night. photo: UNB

The 140-member strong contingent flew to Mali's capital Bamako, Police Headquarters Assistant Inspector General (Media) Md Sohel Rana said on Saturday.

"The team will work to establish peace in volatile MINUSMA, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali."

Deputy Inspector General of Police Md Bashir Ahmed and officers of the UN desk saw off the peacekeeping team at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Sohel Rana said.

Bangladesh Police have been performing duties in Mali under the UN peacekeeping mission since 2013. -UNB





