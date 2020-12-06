Tk 4.96 crore gold bars seized in Jashore

BENAPOLE, Dec 5: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 60 gold bars, worth Tk 4.96 crore, from Shahzatpur border in Chougachha upazila of Jashore district early Saturday.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-49 conducted a drive in the area and recovered the gold bars left abandoned in the area, said Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Selim Reza, commanding officer of BGB-49.

However, no one was arrested in this connection as the smuggler managed to flee the scene sensing the presence of the border guards.

The seized items were deposited to the Jashore Customs. -UNB