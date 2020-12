‘Badhan Hijra Sangha’, an organisation for transgender rights







National Headquarters Red Crescent Youth (NHQ RCY) of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, in association with Badhan Hijra Sangha, an organisation for transgender rights, holds a workshop on first aid for the betterment of transgender people at Kuril in the capital on Friday. NHQ RCY organised the event for the first time in the county. photo: courtesy