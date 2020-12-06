Video
‘Insult to Bangabandhu will not be tolerated’

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 5: Information Minister and Joint General Secretary of Awami League Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said that the insult of Bangabandhu over any issue will not be tolerated.
"We could not celebrate Mujib Year properly because of coronavirus pandemic, but a vested quarter is creating controversy in various ways towards the end of the Mujib Year," he added.
He was speaking as chief guest at a function to distribute copies of the book 'Life and Works of Bangabandhu' at Bangabandhu Hall of Chattogram Press Club (CPC) here.
Chairman of Bangladesh Press Council Justice Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed presided over the function while Press Council member and Daily Azadi Editor MA Malek, acting President of CPC Salauddin Mohammad Reza, Vice President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Riaz Haider Chowdhury, Press Council member Abdul Majid and CPC General Secretary Chowdhury Farid, among others, spoke on the occasion.
Dr Hasan said that instability is being created in society by drawing various controversial issues with ill motives. It is the right time to resist those who want to take the nation backward and, the minister added.
Dr Hasan urged journalists to be vigilant against those who want to insult Bangabandhu and create violence in society by drawing various issues.


