Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Editorial

Relocating Rohingyas to a new sanctuary

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

Relocating Rohingyas to a new sanctuary

Relocating Rohingyas to a new sanctuary

The government has begun transferring Rohingyas to Bhasan Char, an island around 37 miles off the coast of Bay of Bengal, from the congested camps in Ukhia and Teknaf on Friday. Officials said around 600 families from the camps in Kutupalong and Teknaf were taken to relocate them in the Bhasan Char. Several lakh Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh and took refuge Bangladesh following a brutal crackdown in their homeland Myanmar in 2017. At the refugee camps, they are used to live in a small hut with a tarpaulin over head. They get drenched on rainy days and have to endure unbearable heat in summer.

However, relocating the Rohingyas in a separate place is a crucial decision since violence between different groups of Rohingyas and drug trafficking has become a matter of concern. Destruction of forests and hills and risk of landslides in Cox's Bazar are also the reason behind this decision.

Compared to the congested conditions the Rohingyas in the camps are now in, the housing project appears to be a much better option for them. The buildings are equipped with electricity and solar panels as well as biogas plants and functioning mobile phone networks.

Meanwhile, the Navy has prepared the Tk 3,100-crore housing project, funded with public money. This housing project has 120 cluster villages that are capable of accommodating one lakh Rohingyas and there are livelihood options including fishing and livestock rearing. In Bhasan Char, they have a building to live in with other facilities that will give them comfort, safety and peace. The government plans to relocate 2,500 Rohingyas to the island and these people were the first batch.

It is important to notice that the UN and rights groups have been questioning the relocation plan, saying the island was flood-prone and could get submerged during high tides. To reduce the tension regarding safety, it is necessary to inform that the houses have been built four feet above the ground with concrete blocks. The entire housing site is protected by a 13km-long flood embankment. There are also 120 cyclone shelters, which are planned to be used as schools, medical centres and community centres.

Since the situation in Rakhine has not improved, rather deteriorated amid increasing conflicts between Arakan Army and Myanmar Army in recent months, Rohingyas cannot go back to their country of origin soon. That is why they are being relocated in a safe place, on a voluntary basis.

Unquestionably, Bangladesh government has been doing its best to ensure secured life for the refugee community. At the same time Bangladesh should continuously put effort so that Myanmar takes its people back by offering full citizenship.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relocating Rohingyas to a new sanctuary
A better post-Corona world for persons with disabilities
Is govt ready to deal with procurement, vaccination challenges?
Progress in implementing stimulus packages
Ensure fair price, ample supply of winter vegetables
Returnee migrant workers need government support
No compromise on the Palestinian Cause
Deterioration of air quality causing health risks


Latest News
Rohingyas start getting treatment at two hospitals after reaching Bhasan Char
No relieve for countrymen until the fall of govt: Rizvi
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Mashrafe clears fitness test to play Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Bangladesh making impressive recovery from COVID-19: Bhutanese PM
Gopalganj BCL protest against vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
OIC draws US$ 1.2m for Gambia to run Rohingya genocide case
4 madrasa students held over vandalising Bangabandhu's statue: Minister
Dhaka committed to take ties with Bhutan to new height: FM
'Ganatantro Mukti Dibas' being observed in country
Most Read News
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs
Lavender
Moulvibazar journo arrested in wife murder case
Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19
Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for C-19
185 more contract corona in Rajshahi Div
11 dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Journalist Sukanto Sen dies from COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft