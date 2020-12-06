

Relocating Rohingyas to a new sanctuary



However, relocating the Rohingyas in a separate place is a crucial decision since violence between different groups of Rohingyas and drug trafficking has become a matter of concern. Destruction of forests and hills and risk of landslides in Cox's Bazar are also the reason behind this decision.



Compared to the congested conditions the Rohingyas in the camps are now in, the housing project appears to be a much better option for them. The buildings are equipped with electricity and solar panels as well as biogas plants and functioning mobile phone networks.



Meanwhile, the Navy has prepared the Tk 3,100-crore housing project, funded with public money. This housing project has 120 cluster villages that are capable of accommodating one lakh Rohingyas and there are livelihood options including fishing and livestock rearing. In Bhasan Char, they have a building to live in with other facilities that will give them comfort, safety and peace. The government plans to relocate 2,500 Rohingyas to the island and these people were the first batch.



It is important to notice that the UN and rights groups have been questioning the relocation plan, saying the island was flood-prone and could get submerged during high tides. To reduce the tension regarding safety, it is necessary to inform that the houses have been built four feet above the ground with concrete blocks. The entire housing site is protected by a 13km-long flood embankment. There are also 120 cyclone shelters, which are planned to be used as schools, medical centres and community centres.



Since the situation in Rakhine has not improved, rather deteriorated amid increasing conflicts between Arakan Army and Myanmar Army in recent months, Rohingyas cannot go back to their country of origin soon. That is why they are being relocated in a safe place, on a voluntary basis.



