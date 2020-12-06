Create sufficient employment opportunities

Dear Sir

It is indeed a matter of pride and complacency as neighbouring India and former opponent Pakistan have disclosed their surprise as our GDP growth surpasses theirs. But in reality, keeping the pace with GDP growth, employment opportunities have not been generated. Around 80% of total employment opportunities are sustained in informal sectors in the country. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected our labour market entry and employment prospects in a larger context.



A recently conducted Labour Force Survey depicts that the number of unemployed people is 2.88 million where the youth unemployment rate is almost 17% in the country now. We know a country, after all, cannot proceed further only depending on its high GDP growth rate. Rather, emphasis should be put on creating overall employment opportunities.



Demographic dividend is the real pride for Bangladesh. So, the country's large youth population has to be equipped with the right set of skills to make them employable in the first changing job market. Preparing the youth is vital for the economy. In order to continue economic development, the government should create sustainable employment opportunities both in public and private sectors. Therefore, it is an earnest urge to the supreme authorities to undertake a framework of formulating the National Employment Policy.



Wares Ali Khan, Sadar, Narsingdi