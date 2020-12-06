

Ode to the second wave of corona



Currently, we are seeing another surge of corona infection rate worldwide. The question is: is it another wave of Corona? What is happening is just a slight increase or decrease in infection from time to time. In experts' opinion, the attack of the pandemic could be considered as a second wave if the infection rate significantly increases again after it has contained once. Whatever is the case, what could be the underlying cause of the new hike in infections in many places? Though it is difficult to conclude the exact reason, multiple factors might have played their roles. In some places, it has been reported that new infections have been spread by people coming from infected areas. In many cases, the relaxation of restrictions on public life, as well as reluctance of certain sections of the population to basic health rules for infection control, such as the wearing of masks and hand sanitization, have been blamed. However, many believe that mutations in the virus and climate or its seasonal variations may have a significant bearing.



Let me explain the climate factor a little bit. Many viruses that target the respiratory tract, including the novel Corona virus, become more powerful in cold weather. The Corona infection may be exacerbated by the simultaneous attack by the other microorganisms responsible for diseases like pneumonia, flu, cold, and cough. In addition, the condition of patients with lung problems like asthma or bronchitis worsens during the winter.



The fear is that it is difficult to predict what the situation will be like in the coming winter. The virus can assume a stronger form in favorable weather. The World Health Organization has warned that the virus could strike again in the coming winter. Hon'ble Prime Minister is also echoing to it by repeatedly warning the people. Another important aspect here is, this is the first time since the onset of the pandemic that Bangladesh is going through a winter season. With the onset of winter, in recent days the number of victims and the number of deaths have increased. Therefore, it may be like that the apprehension is about to be proved true. In addition to lung problems, the season can be a difficult time for people with vulnerable immune systems like the elderly, pregnant women, or those with co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart disease, or kidney disease.



The question is what we need to do to face the situation. Many people are thinking that the vaccine is coming by December-January. So, is there much to worry about? It would be pretty good if that be the case. However, Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergencies Director, said in a recent interview that it would take four to six months for the vaccine to reach everyone at a significant level anywhere. It means, it could take up to six more months for the vaccine to reach the consumer level worldwide. So, as you see, this winter could be tough for us. Although the people of the country have already overcome much of the Corona panic and are somehow accustomed to coexisting with Corona, the existing health management could come under extreme pressure if the situation becomes serious. So, isn't adequate precaution and preventive measures the only option left?



I don't think the country is in a position to think of imposing 'lockdown' again. Therefore, we need to take utmost care to make sure that such a situation would not arise. Strong campaign and administrative measures are indespansable to enforce mask wear and hand sanitation and to control unwarranted public movement and gatherings. Along with the administration and health department, local people's representatives, socio-political activists and the mass people also need to be effectively engaged in the overall activities. The students and teachers of schools, colleges and madrasas can play an important role in the campaign. There are innumerable mosques all over the country. Other religious places of worship also have considerable mass connection. These can be used to reach a wider population. Consideration also needs to be given to how the country's public health experts can be more involved in the overall work.



The government seems to be quite conscious and committed to enforcing the issue of wearing masks. Mobile courts have already begun cracking down on movement without wearing masks. Besides, if the 'No Mask, No Service' policy announced by the government could properly be implemented, there will be a big progress in this regard, but its implementation in practice could be quite challenging. According to media reports, in addition to the fines for disobeying the instructions, masks are also being handed over to the people penalized. As part of the mask campaign, free masks can be distributed to the poor across the country. Not only will the masks reach their hands, it will also play an important role in creating awareness among the wider population. Newspapers have reported that, in many districts of the country, local MPs / administrations have taken such initiatives. Many of them have taken up the program of distributing masks in mosques. The issue of extending this program to the grassroots level in all the districts of the country can be actively considered. Public transport, shopping malls, bus / launch stations, etc, play a major role in the spread of the infection. Therefore, special emphasis should also be laid on disinfecting them regularly and limiting public gatherings.



So far, PCR test has been used as the only method of Corona detection in the country. Rapid antigen and antibody tests could have played an important role as a supplement to this test method. I think, based on the PCR test, a rough idea has already been obtained about the Corona hotspots across the country. In order to control the spread of infection in the coming days, special attention should be paid to these areas. The good news is that the authority is going to start soon antigen test in a limited scale. Since it is possible to get fast results in antigen tests and it is not as complicated as the PCR method, you may expect a lot more people to be brought under the test if it could be widely introduced. Antibody tests could have provided a much clearer idea of the level of infections in different areas. That is why it is necessary to actively consider the rapid introduction of this test as well.



We would be expecting that a vaccine will come soon and our full control will be established over the situation. However, the challenges of getting a vaccine and making it accessible to a wider population have already been pointed out. Moreover, it is not certain that the vaccine will be effective in 100% of cases. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering approving vaccines that are at least 50% effective. Vaccines that are reported to be more effective at the trial level may not be as effective when applied at the field level. So, there is no scope for you to think that you will become protected just by getting vaccinated. Therefore, we need to develop the habit of adhering to health rules for controlling the infection until the vaccine arrives and after its arrival, too.

The writer is a Professor of

Pharmacy, Department of Pharmacy,

Jahangirnagar University







