

Killing of scientist will affect Iran’s future



Nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh has been killed at a time when several Western nations are expressing concern that Iran is increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium needed to make nuclear weapons. However, Iran has repeatedly insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful. Between 2010 and 2012, four Iranian nuclear scientists were killed. Iran has accused regional rival Israel for involvement in the killings. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the international community, especially the European Union, to condemn the shameful killings, avoiding double standards.



The assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist will further complicate the process of normalizing diplomatic relations between Tehran and Washington. The remarks came after the assassination of the nuclear scientist, according to US-based political analysts. Trump has imposed a series of sanctions on Iran after pulling out of the Obama administration's nuclear deal. Newly elected President Joe Biden will take over from Trump on January 21. He pledged to return to the agreement reached in 2015 to limit Iran's nuclear capability. But the killing of this scientist is expected to have a negative impact on it.



According to John Brennan, the Former Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), killing a scientist was a criminal and extremely reckless act that could spread conflict in the region. Tensions between the Trump administration and Iran have risen since January. The United States killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran's most powerful military commander, in a drone strike near Baghdad airport at the beginning of the year. Ariane Tabatabai, Middle East fellow at the German Marshall Fund compared the assassination of Fakhrizadeh to the US killing of Suleimani.



It is noteworthy that despite the assassination of Suleimani and various sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, Iran's response was restrained. But it remains to be seen how restrained Iran will be after Fakhrizadeh's assassination. Although the scientist made significant contributions to Iran's nuclear programme, his death would not stop the development of Iran's nuclear weapons. Iran will continue to move forward. But the question is, how will Iran respond to one blow after another?

Trump is rumoured to have planned an attack on Iran this year. In these last days of Trump, the assassination of a nuclear scientist is probably not the last blow. Also in the coming days, with Trump's help, Israel can persuade Iran in various ways to get response from Iran aggressively. And if Iran falls into Israel's trap, it will be difficult to return to the nuclear deal when Biden comes to power, which will hamper Iran's economic and overall development. Meanwhile, inside Iran, there is a growing political and public call for a tough response to Israel.



The US Defense Department report says Iran's missile power is the most powerful in the Middle East; especially in the case of short-range and medium-range missiles. Iran is testing space technology to make major improvements to intercontinental ballistic missiles. Iran has increased its drone capabilities despite years of sanctions. They have been using drones in its fight against IS in Iraq since 2016. Iran has sent armed drones into Israeli airspace from Syrian bases. In 2019, US spy drones were destroyed in the Strait of Hormuz for allegedly entering Iranian airspace.



Iran has the ability to hit a retaliatory strike against Israel. Meanwhile, Iran has warned that they will take strong revenge for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. But how Iran responds now will be crucial to Biden's re-entry into the nuclear deal. So how cleverly Iran will deal this provocation with the Trump administration and Israel will have a major impact on Iran's future.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations,

University of Dhaka







