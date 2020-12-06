

Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers



Pollutants create pollutions by its harmful nature. Pollutants are constituted by trash or runoff products thrown by factories and disposal of industrial waste. Unscrupulous human activities are also liable for creating harmful environment. Outdoor air pollution causes from a chemical reaction between particulate matter and biological materials which accelerate to form tiny hazardous particles. The concentration of particulate matter (PM) is an origin air quality indicator and the most common air pollutants like ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide are detrimental to health for short term and long term period. There are two sizes of particulate matter are in air quality; fine particles and coarse particles. Fine particles containing a diameter of less than PM 2.5 are more concerning because their small size allows them to travel deeper into the cardiopulmonary system. On the other hand, coarse particles contain a diameter of less than 10 �m or PM10. Unplanned motor vehicles with its black smoke, brickfield, factories, and road construction with digging, unfit transport and various types of toxins are the causes of air pollution.



According to the Air Quality Index monitored by the Department of Environment (DoE), the air quality starting to dip from October in every year and the average AQI in Dhaka was 117.4 in October and 194 in November. An AQI value between 0 and 50 is considered satisfactory level which poses little or no risk at such levels. A value between 151 and 200 is likely to experience health effects. Globally, an AQI from 201-300 is categorized as "very unhealthy", and 301-500 "extremely unhealthy". From November 10, the situation has been getting deterioration; the AQI is around 10% higher than it was a year ago. The Global Air 2020 report identifies that air pollution as the fourth major mortality risk factor worldwide, surpassed by high blood pressure, tobacco use, and poor diet.



Air pollution creates short term and long term problems in human physique. In the short term problem, air pollution causes upper respiratory infections like bronchitis and pneumonia, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing, headaches, nausea, wheezing include itchy eyes, nose and throat. It also enhances asthma and emphysema. In the long term problem, it could create chronic respiratory illness, developing allergies, lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases and even it also could expedite to heart attacks and strokes. It harms children's health and pregnant women as well. A public health specialist opines that mixing of sulfur, nitrogen dioxide, lead, zinc, black smoke etc. in the air are harmful for human health, especially for children.



A survey report divulges that uncontrolled application of cattle hormones and their waste disposal have already affected environment of Dhaka city in many ways. Despite monitoring of emerging pollutants is essential at the moment, it not possible in Dhaka city and Bangladesh due to the lack of accredited laboratory facilities capable of analyzing such compounds.



Finally, a remedial measure could follow the WHO's Health Organization's air quality guidelines which revealed that the annual mean concentrations of PM2.5 should not exceed 10 �g/m3 and 20 �g/m3 for PM10. In this connection, it is necessary to establish an accredited authority along with accredited laboratory facilities for analyzing compounds.

Other remedial measures could be added that the Department of Environment should frame a unified monitoring team with the representatives of the two City Mayors and Their Councilors, Law Enforcement Authority of Traffic Department and Ward Based Local people. People of travelling should take advice from the concerned doctors for the preferable antidote from the asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). People can carry an inhaler, antibiotic, or oral steroid consulting their doctors. Before departure older travelers should have to follow pre-physical test related to a stress and lung capacity. Especial care should be taken for newborns and young children for which minimizing exposure as much as possible and taking reluctant of travelling within poor air quality. Any kind of faulty vehicles should not be allowed to ply in roads for which stern policy should be taken. Law enforcement authority of traffic department can deploy their staff in different important corners in the city in order to identify unfit motor vehicles with its other anomalies. Law enforcer should also initiate abruptly some measures to reduce traffic congestion and then they should send reports to their higher authority to take necessary action.



Emission of toxic smoke and open burning of garbage and continuous construction works are should be well managed and controlled by the activities of framed monitoring team accordingly. With a view to controlling dust the framed team should arrange to sprinkle sufficient water particularly during winter so that dust would not spread in the air and nearby locations. It should take initiative to build brick kilns not in near to educational institutes and residential areas.



Plantation should be compulsory initiative to reduce air pollution as well. As valuable fertilizer is made through cow-dung processing which are further applied as energy in the agricultural land for the more production, it is very important to create consciousness so that the huge cattle excretion cannot reach in the natural environment. Therefore, it should create encourage for the cattle farms to dispose their waste in a sustainable way.

