

Farmers change lot thru banana farming at Chunarughat

Farmers cultivated banana in about 100-bigha fallow lands in bordering Balla and Tekarghat villages under Gazipur Union of the upazila.

According to the farming sources, being imbued by more profit against less cost, growers in the upazila have been interested to expand banana farming. They are trying to change their lot.

In the char areas of the Khoai River, banking Balla and Tekarghat villages, there are numerous banana orchards, where bananas grow round the year.

A visit to the locality found rows of banana. In the past, these lands would not be cultivated. But now, banana is being cultivated in these lands. The yield has been bumper too. People in the locality are living on banana farming. The cultivation is also on the rise.

In the meantime, many growers have stepped towards economic solvency.

The bananas of Chunarughat are mainly sold in Habiganj and Sylhet. Purchasing from growers, wholesalers are sending these by trucks and pickups to other districts, including Feni, Cumilla, Chandpur, Dhaka and Chattogram.

Farming of local variety banana is increasing gradually for favourable weather and fertile soil. Though the commercial cultivation of banana has increased, the farming facilities are yet inadequate.

Mainly two types of banana- sabri and champa are cultivated here. Besides, green banana is also farmed. The farmers use less chemical pesticides in their farming. Being chemical-free, the bananas of the locality have great demand.

Comparatively, in November and December, banana grows in larger scale.

Demanding government incentives, growers said, paddy and vegetable farmers expect the banana farmers get incentives. If they get it, banana farming will expand in the region.

Referring to the high demand of local banana, traders, coming to Assampara Bazaar from different areas, said they have managed to survive the setback to a bit, caused by corona pandemic. They purchased per cluster of banana at Tk 200 to 300, which is selling at the double prices in plain districts.

One of them from Cumilla said, there is a big difference between bananas of char and plain. Comparatively, the bananas of char are healthier. So these attract customers highly.

A grower Siddik Ali of Balla Village said, farming bananas, many families have become solvent.

A local social activist Jahirul Islam Ustar said banana farming has opened the door of potential for local farmers. If they get government assistances, they may expand the cultivation.

Another Abdus Sattar of Tekarghat Village said, after planting of sapling, yielding begins within nine to ten months. Banana farming in one-bigha land costs Tk 30,000, and the products can be sold at over Tk one lakh.

He regretted that local agriculture office only gives advice to banana growers, but does not provide any incentives to them.

A grower Abdus Salam of Tekarghat said, "In the last year, I cultivated banana spending Tk 50,000 to 60,000. I sold the products worth over Tk two lakh. This year, I have cultivated banana in five-bigha land spending Tk 1.5 lakh. I am hoping a sale worth Tk five to six lakh."

Model growers Khelu Mia and Abdul Kadir said, they have cultivated banana in four bighas this year. They are expecting better profits.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Anwarul Islam said, this year, banana has been cultivated in about 100 bighas of land against last year's 50 to 60 bighas.

Inspired by higher profits, growers have shifted to banana farming, he explained.

"I can give only advice. The agriculture department has no allocation for banana farming. So I appeal to the prime minister for considering the demand of the banana growers," he maintained.

