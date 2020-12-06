Video
Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:09 PM
Home Countryside

Sirajganj journo dies of corona

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 5: A journalist of the district died of coronavirus at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday morning.
Deceased Sukanta Sen, 45, was a staff reporter of Rtv and executive editor of a local newspaper 'Dainik Juger Kotha'.
As he was suffering from respiratory problems, his sample was sent for test on November 21. Later, he tested positive for the virus.
Following the deterioration of his condition, he was admitted to Sirajganj 25-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital on November 23 and later, shifted to DMCH on November 25, where he died on Saturday dawn.
He was cremated at Ghurka Crematorium of the district town about 11am.
He left behind mother, wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


